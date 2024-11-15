Deal: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still amazing, and they are $150 off

Zak Khan / Android Authority

If you’re looking for the best pair of wireless headphones, the top spot belongs to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. Do you need the absolute best, though? Not many of us do, especially when we can save so much cash by catching a deal on the previous-generation Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. They are still impressive cans, and you can get them for just $198 right now, which is a $150 discount over their retail price. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $198

This deal is available from Amazon. That said, Sony has also kicked off its early Black Friday sale, offering the same model for $199.99. Amazon applies this discount to the Black and Blue color versions. And the Silver model is actually a bit cheaper at $196.01.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4 An exceptional pair of noise canceling headphones. High-quality Bluetooth codecs, great sound, improved noise-canceling, good battery life, and smart features like auto-pause and Bluetooth multipoint make the Sony WH-1000XM4 a great all-round pair of headphones. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones may be about four years old, but they still hold strong in 2024. We often say these actually offer a much better value per hard-earned buck, when compared to the new and almighty Sony WH-1000XM5.

You still get great audio quality if you get the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. The newer model is also known for its impressive ANC performance, and while the Sony WH-1000XM4 don’t quite match those, noise canceling is still excellent, up there with the best. You can take a deeper look at our test results in the Sony WH-1000XM4 review put together by our sister site, Sound Guys.

These were made to be high-end headphones, so you get a bevy of great premium features you might miss on newer models at these price ranges. These include Bluetooth multipoint, auto-pausing when you remove the headset, touch gesture controls, and more. Battery life is also quite amazing at about 24 hours per charge. Again, it’s not as impressive as the XM5’s 32 hours, but it’s still very good. We haven’t really seen this price since Amazon Prime Day, so it might be time to snatch these up if you’re looking to get a great pair of over-ear headphones without spending too much money on them. Act quickly! We’re not sure how long Sony will be feeling jolly.

Extra deal: The Sony WH-1000XM5 are also on sale!

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $71.99

If you really want the latest and greatest headphones the industry has to offer, then you’ll want to upgrade to the Sony WH-1000XM5. Lucky for you, these are also on sale for $328. While that is a nice discount, it’s not the best we’ve seen. We’ve covered a $290 discount on these before, and they were $298 during Amazon Prime Day.

The extra cash will get you a more modern design, improved audio quality, even better ANC, and more. Battery life also gets a nice bump up to 32 hours. And if you turn off ANC, that extends to an impressive 53 hours on a full charge!

Of course, you still get Bluetooth multipoint, touch gestures, a really nice EQ, and even Find My Device support. Check out the Sound Guys Sony WH-1000XM5 review if you want to learn more about these. These are truly amazing and well worth their price, even if the XM4s get pretty close at a much lower price.

