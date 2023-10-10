Prime Day slashes the Sony WH-1000XM4 price to less than $250

Adam Molina / Android Authority

We were crossing our fingers for a big price drop on the Sony WH-1000XM5 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. That hasn’t happened so far, but we have got quite literally the next best thing, which is a huge $100 discount on its predecessor. The Sony WH-1000XM4 deal reduces the price of the high-end headphones to just $248. Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248 ($100 off)

They may not be the latest cans in the series anymore, but make no mistake, these are still among the finest headphones on the market. It’s well worth activating your free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime for this deal alone.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4 An exceptional pair of noise canceling headphones. High-quality Bluetooth codecs, great sound, improved noise-canceling, good battery life, and smart features like auto-pause and Bluetooth multipoint make the Sony WH-1000XM4 a great all-round pair of headphones. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Prime Deal

Premium active noise canceling (ANC) capabilities are what this headset is famous for, but they also offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to connect to two devices simultaneously. The battery life is robust, and the quick charge feature provides five hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. The headphones also come with smart features like auto-pause when removed and “speak-to-chat” functionality. The Sony Headphones Connect app unlocks additional customization options, including EQ settings and advanced ANC features.

There’s only around 36 hours to run on this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal, and that’s if stock lasts. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

