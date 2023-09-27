This hidden deal on a top budget Bluetooth speaker is worth a look

Amazon isn’t currently showing the price of the Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker on its landing page. This is because it’s significantly lower than Sony wants to sell the speaker for, which is good news for audio fans. Adding the Bluetooth speaker to your cart reveals an all-time low Amazon price of just $46.99. Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker for $46.99 ($13 off)

Just over 20% wouldn’t be considered a massive discount on some devices, but Sony prides itself on the quality of its hardware — hence the record-low price. The Sony SRS-XB13 boasts a 4.5-star rating from 18,000 Amazon reviews and is featured on the SoundGuys best Bluetooth speakers under $100 list.

Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
A long-lasting, water-resistant speaker. The Sony SRS-XB13 delivers an IP67 design, 16 hours of juice, and plenty of bass.

The XB in the product’s name stands for Extra Bass, which is a hint at the fact that this compact speaker punches above its weight. The Sound Diffusion Processor expands the audio across a wide area, making it ideal for outdoor gatherings. The speaker is relatively waterproof and dustproof to complement this use with an IP67 rating, plus you get an impressive 16 hours of battery life. It comes with a multiway strap for easy portability and you can even pick up more than one to achieve stereo sound. The USB-C port and convenient hands-free calling round out its feature set.

