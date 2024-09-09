Sony could finally take the wraps off the PS5 Pro tomorrow, and you can tune in here (Update)

TL;DR Sony has announced a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation for tomorrow, September 10, at 11 a.m. ET.

While the company has not explicitly mentioned the PS5 Pro, the announcement follows a leaked design that was corroborated by Sony’s official 30th-anniversary logo.

Update, September 9, 2024 (04:56 PM ET): It’s not like anyone had serious doubts that that we’d be seeing anything other than the PS5 Pro tomorrow, but now it looks like a minor slip-up on Sony’s part while uploading YouTube videos has essentially confirmed those presumptions. Over on X, user Wario64 shares a link to an unlisted Sony video featuring the same 12-second teaser clip we saw on social media. While Sony seems to have retitled this clip since its discovery, earlier screenshots appear to show it labeled simply “PS5 Pro.”

Sony

Not much room left for ambiguity there, right? Check back with us tomorrow to see this all confirmed, and get news of Sony’s announcement.

Original article, September 9, 2024 (12:09 PM ET): The Sony PlayStation 5 will soon be four years old. Sony has refreshed the design with a Slim edition, but there’s room to add more power under the hood. That is where the rumored PS5 Pro comes in, and it seems Sony is all geared up to announce it tomorrow.

Sony has announced a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation for tomorrow, September 10, at 11 a.m. ET. Mark Cerny, the Lead Architect of the PS5 console, will host the presentation.

Tune in tomorrow for a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny pic.twitter.com/qGUF0Yj9Ia The 9-minute stream begins September 10 at 8:00am PT / 4:00pm BST. Full details: https://t.co/VC31WS9VYd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2024

While the announcement does not explicitly mention the PS5 Pro, Sony does mention that the 9-minute technical presentation will focus on “PS5 and innovations in gaming technology.” This announcement follows Sony teasing the PS5 Pro design in its 30th anniversary logo, corroborating the leaked design of the PS5 Pro.

You can watch the presentation on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel or through the video embedded below.

The Sony PS5 Pro is expected to have a refreshed design, an upgraded Ryzen APU with improved graphic support, better ray tracing, and the possibility of native 8K. We won’t have to wait to learn more. Fingers crossed!

