Sony ditches 8K branding from PlayStation 5 boxes amidst PS5 Pro rumors

TL;DR Sony has quietly removed the 8K branding from PS5 boxes, now highlighting only 4K/120 fps and HDR capabilities.

The timing of this change is unclear, but it may be in preparation for the rumored PS5 Pro.

In a curious development, the 8K branding has gone missing from the PlayStation 5’s packaging. Initially spotted by John Linneman, the updated PS5 packaging now only highlights 4K/120 fps and HDR capabilities, omitting any mention of 8K output.

The exact timing of this packaging update remains uncertain. Notably, when Sony released the PS5 Slim model last November, the boxes still featured the 8K branding. A quick look around online reveals that most PS5 Slim ($488.75 at Amazon) listings now reflect the new packaging, although I could still find older 8K-labeled boxes on Best Buy. Interestingly, none of the boxes displayed on Sony’s PlayStation Direct store mention 8K anymore.

The rationale behind Sony’s decision to drop the 8K branding is unclear. This move could suggest that the company sees little value in promoting 8K capabilities at this time or that it might be reserving true 8K performance for the rumored PS5 Pro, speculated to launch later this year.

In the grand scheme, the absence of the 8K logo on PS5 packaging might not significantly impact most consumers, as 4K remains the more accessible and widely supported standard. Despite being around for over a decade, 8K televisions have not gained widespread popularity.

The reality is that the difference in visual quality between 4K and 8K is often imperceptible to the average viewer. This isn’t likely to change anytime soon. Perhaps by the time the PlayStation 6 rolls out, we’ll be able to say otherwise.

