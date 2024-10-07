Save $50 on a Sony PlayStation 5 and get your game on at a record-low price

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

There’s no denying the Sony PlayStation 5 continues to be among the most popular gaming consoles, and that is likely why it rarely goes on sale. If you’ve been hoping to save a bit on a PlayStation 5, today is your day. Right now, you can buy the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at a $50 discount, bringing the cost down to $400. Buy the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console for $400

This offer is available from Amazon. While we focus on the cheaper PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the Play Station 5 disc model is also discounted, and by $51. That version will cost you $449.

This discount applies to the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition slim edition, which was released in late 2023. It is slightly thinner than previous generations of the PlayStation 5. It comes with a DualSense Wireless Controller, a 1TB SSD, two Horizontal Stand Feet, an HDMI Cable, an AC power cord, and a USB cable. The ASTRO’s PLAYROOM title will also come included as a pre-installed game. If you want the vertical stand, you’ll have to buy that one separately. You also only get one controller, so you’ll need to buy any additional DualSense Wireless Controllers, too.

Of course, there is a lot to love about the PlayStation 5. Most importantly, it has a vast selection of over 750 games available. Not to mention, the console is backwards compatible with all previous generation PlayStation titles, except for PS4 ones. Aside from gaming away, you can use it to play Blu-ray movies, or you can stream on streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, and more. It’s really a great entertainment system for everyone.

As mentioned above, PlayStation 5 discounts are rare, so those who have been looking to get one should probably pull the trigger now that you can at least save $50 bucks. Remember, this is still the all-time low price for this model.

