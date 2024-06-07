Don't miss these rare 36% savings on the Sony LinkBuds S

The audio offers have been flowing magnificently this week, with this Sony LinkBuds S deal being another banger for earbuds shoppers. The wireless buds are down to their best price in six months of just $128 on Amazon right now. Sony LinkBuds S for $128 ($72 off)

The tasty $72 savings apply to the black, white, and Earth Blue colorways of the true wireless earbuds, so you can choose the style that best suits your aesthetic. While not subject to the same deep discount, the violet color is also on sale for $20 more at $148.

Sony LinkBuds S Sony LinkBuds S These earbuds pack high-quality sound with great ANC. The Sony LinkBuds S earbuds bring solid noise canceling, a secure fit, and solid but not fantastic battery life. See price at Amazon Save $71.99

The LinkBuds S may not have the bells and whistles of some rivals, but they bring reliable performance and solid features to the table. They combine good noise canceling with excellent sound quality, thanks to their sealed ear tips that ensure good isolation. The familiar ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, complemented by an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for gym use.

Furthermore, the Sony Headphones Connect app lets you customize controls, access EQ presets, and use features like Spotify Quick Access. And the active noise canceling is impressive for its class, significantly reducing low-frequency noises.

Hit the widget above to give the deal a look for yourself.

