Record price drop on the Sony INZONE H9 wireless gaming headset

19% may seem a relatively modest discount, but the context is important. Sony rarely offers massive cuts on its highest-tier hardware. In the 14 months since the Sony INZONE H9 hit the shelves, no deal has knocked more than $25 off the asking price. This sale more than doubles that discount.

Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Gaming Headset Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Gaming Headset The Sony INZONE H9 checks pretty much all the boxes you'd expect, but isn't for the budget conscious The Sony INZONE H9 is the company's highest-tier gaming headset, and it's a huge step up from the previous Pulse headset. This time around you get active noise canceling (ANC) and Bluetooth connectivity, two rare features for this breed. See price at Amazon Save $56.19

Positioned as a high-end option, the INZONE H9 is a departure from Sony’s previous gaming headsets associated with its PlayStation consoles. This headset boasts premium features such as Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and Bluetooth support, making it a top choice for PlayStation gamers willing to invest in quality. The design draws inspiration from Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, but the INZONE H9 stands on its own as a dedicated gaming headset. Despite its substantial size, it’s lightweight and comfortable, ensuring long gaming sessions are a breeze. Sound quality is commendable, balancing background music and in-game sound effects adeptly. The battery life is impressive at over 30 hours without ANC, and the microphone quality is also on-point.

This limited-time deal could end at a moment’s notice, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

