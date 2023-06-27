The new Sony HT-S2000 soundbar just got its first price drop

Sony branded audio usually guarantees two things: Top quality sound, and a premium price tag to match. Any chance to save is a bonus, and the Sony HT-S2000 soundbar just got its first price drop much quicker than we expected. It’s down to $448 in today’s deal. Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar for $448 ($52 off)

The markdown represents the first chance to save over 10% on a high-end soundbar that only hit the market in March 2023, and you can save even more if you bundle the soundbar with the SA-SW3 200W Wireless Subwoofer. You’ll find the bundle on the same Amazon product page via the widget below, with the pair on offer for $668.94 ($231 off).

The Sony HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar is an immersive audio solution for your home theater. It features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for a three-dimensional surround sound experience and a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass. The soundbar also offers a center speaker for clear dialogue and S-Force PRO Front Surround technology for a wider soundstage. Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, Chromecast built-in, and HDMI eARC support.

