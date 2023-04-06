Sony files patent for a controller that can change temperature and deform

From touchpads to adaptive triggers, PlayStation has shown it’s not afraid to try out new ideas when it comes to its controllers. And it looks like the company isn’t done experimenting yet as a new patent has appeared online.

Sony has submitted a new patent that focuses on further improving the haptics on its controllers. The patent shows a device that’s partly made with a material that’s softer than hard plastic.

According to the filing, this material is elastic and deformable, like a “silicone-based macromolecular gel” or other types of elastic substances. Additionally, this material would be able to receive electrical signals via a connected circuit that processes information. Sony states that using this invention would provide a “controller capable of enriching haptic experiences.”

Arguably, the more surprising reveal here is the fact that this elastic gel could be used to convey temperature changes in a game.

In this example, the circuit section 12 may include a temperature control apparatus such as a Peltier element capable of electrically changing temperature may be provided on the front surface of, or inside the elastic member.

For example, say you’re playing a game where there are different environments. If you crossed into a particularly cold territory, like tundra, information would be sent to the controller to make your hands feel cool.