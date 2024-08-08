Two of our favorite ANC headphones are on sale today!

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Are you looking for a great pair of ANC headphones? Two of our favorite ones are the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. These are expensive, though. It’s nice when good deals come around, and right now, both are nicely discounted. You can grab the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328, which equates to a $72 discount. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are $80 off, bringing the cost down to $349. Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328 Get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $349

Both deals are available from Amazon, and the discounts apply to all available color versions. The Sony WH-1000XM5 comes in Black, Midnight Blue, or silver. Meanwhile, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are available in Black, Sandstone, and White Smoke.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones are widely known to be among the best headphones the industry has to offer. These offer great audio quality. Active noise canceling performance is stunning, competing only with the best in the industry.

Our sister site, Sound Guys, also mentioned the microphone is really good, and they especially liked the extra features. These include wide support for Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, AAC, LDAC, and wired connectivity options. These headphones also support Find My Device and Bluetooth multipoint. You will also love the battery life. It completely obliterated our standardized tests with over 31 hours on a single charge, with ANC on. Turning ANC off will yield an insane 53 hours per charge.

While the Sony WH-1000XM5 are our favorite headphones for most people, overall, those looking for headphones with the very best ANC performance will prefer the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. All our co-workers at Sound Guys agreed that these were the best option for blocking out external sound.

Additionally, the audio quality is outstanding, and it has one of the best passthrough modes we’ve tested. Snapdragon Sound is an excellent addition if your phone supports it. Battery life is also outstanding; we managed to get 27 hours on a single charge. Deals on these high-end, well-respected headphones don’t come as often as we would wish. Most people don’t mind buying them at full price, as they are worth it. If you want in on these deals, make sure to sign up soon, before they are gone!

