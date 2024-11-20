Save $400 on the Sony A7 IV mirrorless camera, an amazing photo/video hybrid!

Are you looking for a fantastic mirrorless camera? Be ready to pay up, because the higher-end ones can get really pricey. The Sony A7 IV strikes a great balance, though, offering impressive pro-level quality and performance for both photographers and videographers, at a price that is more reasonable, relatively speaking. It’s still usually $2,499 without a lens, but right now, you can save $400, thanks to the appearance of early Black Friday deals, bringing the cost down to $2,099.99. Buy the Sony A7 IV mirrorless camera for $2,099.99

This deal is available directly from Best Buy, and it’s labeled as an early Black Friday deal. Keep in mind that this price applies to the camera body only; it comes with no lens. You can get the 28-70mm kit lens, which is $2,299.99, also discounted by $400.

One thing I usually dislike about mirrorless cameras is that they are either highly focused on photography or videography. I liked the Sony A7 IV because it is a great hybrid that does very well with both. This is a superb camera in every way, and it can comfortably step into the “professional” realm, while also being a great option for advanced enthusiasts.

For starters, the Sony A7 IV comes with a full-frame sensor, a sensor size most enthusiasts and pros love. It can bring amazing images to life, handling noise and picture quality like a dream. Additionally, it can record 4K video at up to 60fps. Because of the full-frame size and Sony E-Mount compatibility, it also gets access to a wide variety of superb lenses.

While it is larger than more modern Sony cameras like the Sony A7C II, some of us like the better ergonomics a larger body provides. Not to mention, those of us who like getting huge, high-end lenses should have no issue carrying a bigger camera body around.

And don’t even get me started with the features. I was perfectly happy with my older Sony A6000 before. I could swear I needed no more. When I tried this camera at work, it was a total realization. The auto-focus is insanely fast; it actually calculates focusing 120 times per second! It’s nearly instant, honestly. Eye and face autofocus are also life-savers. I can’t tell you how many times slow autofocusing has ruined my shots in the past. Of course, there is a plethora of other capabilities, but those are the ones that I love the most.

It’s not Black Friday yet, and these early deals seem to be coming and going. Make sure to get your Sony A7 IV soon, if you want to secure it at this price point.

