20% savings on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 lead rare sale

The sale includes up to $100 off Sonos speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.
7 hours ago
A Sonos sale doesn’t come around every day or even every month, so we’re immediately alive to it when it happens. A few of the top Sonos models just got a substantial discount on Amazon, including a 20% price drop on the Sonos Beam Gen 2. The coveted soundbar is down to $399.20 in both colorways right now.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $399.20 ($100 off)

Our sister site, SoundGuys, featured the Sonos Beam Gen 2 in their best soundbars list as the top smart soundbar you can buy. The Dolby Digital support, easy setup, and compact size are just some of the features that the experts there loved about the wireless soundbar.

Sonos Beam Gen 2Sonos Beam Gen 2
Sonos Beam Gen 2
One of the best soundbars on the market
The Sonos ecosystem has something for everyone, and if you want a smart soundbar, the Beam is the one for you.
Save $99.80

If that isn’t the deal for you, the other big-ticket items in the promotion have similar markdowns applied. Here’s a quick summary:

This Sonos sale is sure to be popular, so get in while you can. Use the links above to find the device that best fits your style.

