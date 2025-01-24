Upgrade to the Sonos Arc at a record-low price ($250 off)

There’s still plenty of time to upgrade your entertainment setup for the big game, and there are few better soundbars than the Sonos Arc to really put you amongst the action. The high-end device is subject to its biggest price drop ever on Amazon right now, with the asking price slashed to just $649. Sonos Arc for $649 ($250 off)

We’ve almost never seen the soundbar on sale for less than $700, so this is a very rare chance to save. It’s available in both white and black colorways at the deal price.

Sonos Arc Sonos Arc Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

The Sonos Arc is a sophisticated soundbar designed for home theater enthusiasts, offering impressive Dolby Atmos support and a minimalist design that blends into any setup. With 11 drivers — eight woofers and three tweeters — it delivers clear dialogue, detailed soundtracks, and rich bass, all without needing a subwoofer. Its Trueplay room correction feature (available on iOS) optimizes sound for your space, enhancing both music and movies.

Setup is simple with HDMI eARC, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, and smart assistant support. While Android users miss out on key features like Trueplay, the Sonos Arc excels as a high-quality centerpiece in any household.

Ready to upgrade? This deal could end at any time, so catch it while you can by hitting the widget above.

