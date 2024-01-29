So Help Me Todd season 2: Release date and the latest rumors

Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin are set to reunite in the highly-anticipated second season of “So Help Me Todd,” which is scheduled to premiere in 2024. The exciting announcement comes after unforeseen delays caused by Hollywood strikes. This article will cover the release date, cast details, spoilers, and what to expect from the next chapter of this beloved series.

When does season 2 of So Help Me Todd start? According to a statement from the show’s creator and executive producer, Scott Prendergast, the highly anticipated second season of “So Help Me Todd” is set to make its debut on CBS on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

This exciting announcement comes after the show was officially greenlit for another season on February 2, 2023, following the conclusion of its first season, which was a part of CBS’ fall 2023 television lineup.

What to expect from season 2 of So Help Me Todd? The upcoming Season 2 of “So Help Me Todd” is expected to maintain the established plot elements from Season 1 while introducing new developments and adventures for the characters. Here’s what fans can anticipate:

Weekly cases Continuing the tradition from Season 1, each episode of Season 2 will feature a new case that Todd and Margaret will need to tackle. These cases might delve into Todd and Margaret’s intriguing pasts, adding depth and intrigue to the storyline.

Mother-son duo Margaret and Todd, the dynamic mother-son duo, will once again be at the forefront of solving the cases. Margaret, with her legal expertise, will employ her degree and legal skills to secure the freedom of their clients, while Todd will unleash his unorthodox tactics to assist in the investigations.

Lyle’s involvement

Todd will continue to rely on his trusted partner-in-crime, Lyle (Tristen J. Winger), to help execute his unconventional plans and schemes, ensuring that every case takes unexpected twists and turns.

Allison’s return Allison (Madeline Wise), Todd’s sister and a doctor with a straight-arrow personality, will likely make a comeback. Her medical expertise will prove invaluable, and her presence will serve as a contrast to Todd and Margaret’s unique personalities.

Francey’s contribution Francey (Rosa Evangelina Arredondo) will be there to inject her wit and hard work into the mix, contributing to the team’s efforts in solving cases and adding a touch of humor to the situations they encounter.

Romantic tension

The romantic tension between Susan (Inga Schlingmann) and Todd will continue to evolve, offering an engaging subplot amidst the crime-solving adventures of the main characters.

The family dynamic The family dynamic will remain a central element of the show, with Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas), Todd’s older brother, his husband Chet Venables (Thomas Cadrot), and their daughter Clem (Artemis Litsiadis) playing key roles in the characters’ lives and interactions.

The wedding episode In an exciting development, creator Scott Prendergast has hinted at a big wedding episode in Season 2. This episode is expected to be shot on location in Portland, Oregon, the show’s setting.

While the identities of the couple getting married remain a mystery, Prendergast has expressed his desire to feature iconic Portland landmarks and is in the process of recruiting a well-known local musical act to portray the wedding band.

As Season 2 of “So Help Me Todd” unfolds, fans can look forward to a mix of intriguing cases, character development, humor, and potentially a memorable wedding episode set against the backdrop of Portland’s vibrant atmosphere.

So Help Me Todd season 2 cast

Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin take the lead roles in “So Help Me Todd,” portraying a mother and son investigative duo. Harden assumes the character of Margaret Wright, a highly organized attorney who brings her son Todd into her law firm as an investigator.

Todd, played by Astin, brings a more unconventional and resourceful approach to his detective work. Marcia Gay Harden is not only an Oscar winner for her supporting role in “Pollock” (2000) but also boasts three Emmy nominations.

Her impressive career includes prominent roles in TV series such as “The Morning Show,” “The Newsroom,” “Code Black,” and film appearances in “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “Damages,” and “Mystic River.”

Skylar Astin is most widely recognized for his role in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, although he has also starred in TV shows like “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Ground Floor,” and made a guest appearance in season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The remainder of the main cast for “So Help Me Todd” features Madeline Wise, known for her role in “Star Trek: Picard” season 2, as Allison, Tristen J. Winger, who appeared in 2023’s “White Men Can’t Jump,” as Lyle, Inga Schlingmann from “Law & Order: SVU” as Susan, and Rosa Arredondo from “Roswell, New Mexico” as Francey.

Where to watch So Help Me Todd season 2? Season 1 of “So Help Me Todd” is now available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+, comprising a total of twenty-one episodes. In the case of Season 2, it will debut weekly on CBS, with each episode becoming accessible for streaming on Paramount+ the day following its broadcast.

FAQs

Was So Help Me Todd renewed? Yes, in February of 2023, the show was granted a renewal for its second season, with the premiere date set for February 15, 2024.

What is So Help Me Todd about? The show chronicles the journey of a skilled yet aimless private investigator named Todd who reluctantly accepts a position at the legal practice of his domineering mother, Margaret Wright.

Where is So Help Me Todd filmed? The pilot episode’s production commenced in Vancouver, British Columbia, in March 2022. Subsequently, filming for the entire season commenced on July 27, 2022, and wrapped up on April 11, 2023. It’s worth noting that Margaret’s law firm is depicted using a TD Bank office located in downtown Vancouver.

Where does So Help Me Todd take place? Portland residents may find a sense of familiarity in the show, as it was crafted by Scott Prendergast, a Portland native, and the series unfolds its story within the backdrop of the Rose City.

