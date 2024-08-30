This leaked chip could power cheaper Snapdragon PCs

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Qualcomm will soon launch a Snapdragon processor aimed at less expensive Windows PCs, according to a major leak.

The new chipset is apparently a Snapdragon X Plus chip with an eight-core CPU and a less impressive GPU.

Computers with this chip are expected to be a little cheaper than current Snapdragon PCs.

PC makers finally launched computers powered by Snapdragon X chips back in June, promising a long-overdue performance and battery boost for Windows on Arm PCs. Virtually all of these computers cost $900 or more, but it sounds like Qualcomm has a cheaper chip up its sleeve.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has posted details about a cheaper Snapdragon X Plus chipset that will apparently be announced at IFA next week. The new chip is said to be an octa-core processor compared to the current Snapdragon X Plus and its 10-core CPU.

The leaker also posted an image showing off some specs (seen above). Notable features here include an NPU with 45 TOPS of performance (enabling Copilot Plus features), support for three 4K/60Hz monitors at once, a 4nm manufacturing process, 5G capabilities, and Wi-Fi 7.

The image points to two other notable downgrades, mentioning 30MB of total cache and a 1.7 teraflop GPU. By contrast, the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus brings 42MB of cache and a 3.8 teraflop GPU. The GPU figures, in particular, suggest a significant drop in graphical performance.

How much are you willing to spend on a Snapdragon PC? 15 votes $1,000 or more 0 % $900 to $999 7 % $800 to $899 13 % $700 to $799 7 % $600 to $699 13 % $500 to $599 27 % $400 to $499 7 % $399 or less 13 % I won't buy a Snapdragon PC 13 %

Blass claims that computers with this chipset will start at $800. That’s not a huge drop from the ~$900 to ~$1,000 starting price of current Snapdragon X laptops, though. Hoping for even cheaper Snapdragon PCs? Well, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that Qualcomm was working on a cheap Snapdragon PC processor codenamed Canim. Computers with this SoC will apparently cost $599 to $799, but the chip might only arrive in Q4 2025.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about an eight-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, though, as we exclusively reported on it back in April. But this latest news suggests it’ll finally be a reality next month.

