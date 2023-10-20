From phones to cars: Your Snapdragon tech could soon play nice with each other

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests Qualcomm could announce “Snapdragon Seamless” at the Snapdragon Summit held on October 24-26, 2023.

Snapdragon Seamless is said to be the “bridge that enables differentiated cross-platform multi-device experiences.”

This could open up features like notification sync, camera continuity, and more across devices that use key Qualcomm tech.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit is held in Hawaii every year between October and December. The Snapdragon Summit is best known as the launching grounds for the flagship Snapdragon processor that will go on to power the top Android flagships that will launch in the coming months. This year, we hope to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 being announced during the Summit on October 24. But there could be more in store for us, as a new leak discusses “Snapdragon Seamless” for better cross-platform experiences.

According to a leak from WindowsReport citing an internal confidential document, Qualcomm will announce Snapdragon Seamless at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit. Snapdragon Seamless is being called “the bridge that enables differentiated cross-platform multi-device experiences.”

Snapdragon Seamless is said to allow “easy integration and interaction” between Qualcomm-based devices and OS partners across platforms like Android and Windows and form factors such as smartphones, laptops, VR and AR headsets (including the new Meta Quest 3), smart glasses, headphones, smartwatches, and cars.

According to the leaked infographic, Snapdragon Seamless will open up features like: Notification sync

Nearby presence

Display extensions

Screen sharing

Fast pair

Camera continuity

Find my device

Instant hotspot

Cross-device copy-paste

Smart locks

Digital Car Key

Smart media switching The report mentions that all OEMs using Qualcomm tech in their devices are automatically enlisted in the Snapdragon Seamless experience. If true, this gives Android one of its best chances yet for a connected experience that could compete against Apple’s ecosystem play.

Samsung and Microsoft have tried their hand at connected experiences. Still, these experiences have been limited to their respective devices and platforms, depriving the larger non-Apple ecosystem of the benefits.

We hope to learn more about Snapdragon Seamless during the upcoming Snapdragon Summit.

