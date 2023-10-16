Here's when the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will launch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Qualcomm has announced the dates for its Snapdragon Summit.

The Summit will be a three-day event starting on October 24.

Qualcomm will likely announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip during the event.

Qualcomm is once again holding its Snapdragon Summit a little early, this time in October instead of November. This will likely be when the company announces its next-gen flagship SoC — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — during the event.

In a social post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, Qualcomm shared the dates of its Snapdragon Summit. According to the post, it will be a three-day event held in Maui, Hawaii, like usual. The event will start on October 24 and end on October 26.

As it did in previous years, this event should serve as the keynote for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We speculate that the chip maker will likely announce the next-gen SoC during the first day of the keynote.

If you want to watch the event, the company will be live-streaming the keynote on its website and its social channels. The show is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. PT.

Qualcomm’s latest chip is expected to be 64-bit only and have the latest ARM CPUs powering it. A leak suggested that Qualcomm will offer a 1+5+2 CPU setup as opposed to the 8 Gen 2’s 1+4+3 setup. Just as Intel has been making a big deal about AI, so has Qualcomm this year. As such, it wouldn’t be outlandish to assume that the SoC may have some kind of technology related to running AI on devices. But we won’t know the full picture until the eventual announcement.

Comments