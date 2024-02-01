This upcoming mid-range chip could beat the Pixel 8's Tensor G3

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed more details about a rumored Snapdragon 7 series processor.

The new chip is said to have the same Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720, and Cortex-A520 cores as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

This chipset is also said to offer a 4nm TSMC manufacturing process and an Adreno 732 GPU.

We heard a rumor earlier this month that an upcoming Snapdragon 7 series chipset could have the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor. Now, a leaker has shed more light on the rumored chipset.

Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that the so-called SM7675 processor (ostensibly the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3) will feature the same CPU setup as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. More specifically, the chip is tipped to offer Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720, and Cortex-A520 cores. The leaker didn’t divulge the core layout or CPU clock speed, but it’s worth noting that the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2’s cores had a lower clock speed than the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU it used as the basis for its CPU. So it stands to reason that this apparent Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 could offer a reduced clock speed too.

The leaker also made a few more claims, asserting that the upcoming SoC will also offer a 4nm TSMC design and an Adreno 732 GPU. By contrast, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 packs an Adreno 750 GPU.

For what it’s worth, we found that the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 inside the POCO F5 handily beat the Pixel 7a’s Tensor G2 chipset. So it stands to reason that the upcoming Snapdragon processor could beat the Tensor G3, especially in light of the new chip apparently using slightly older CPU cores.

We do, however, hope the presumed Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 isn’t pricey and finds its way into plenty of mid-rangers. After all, the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 is only available in two phones and neither of these devices are available in the US.

