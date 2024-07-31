Skype Insider gets ad-free interface with Microsoft's latest update

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft’s latest update removes ads from the Skype platform, creating a more streamlined and distraction-free environment for users.

This update is currently only available to Skype Insider users.

The update also brings improvements to Skype’s AI image creation tools and the integration of OneAuth for seamless sign-ins on iOS.

Skype has a lot of great features, like access to Copilot, one-click meetings, and seamless cross-platform calling and messaging. Now, to make things better, Microsoft has done away with ads on the platform with its latest update that’s available to Skype Insider users. At a time when pretty much every other company seems to be focused on squeezing in as many ads as possible into their interfaces, Microsoft’s move is a welcome change.

The tech giant announced this via a forum post, where it noted that the update would remove ads from the entire Skype platform. Microsoft revealed that this move to create a streamlined, distraction-free environment on Skype is in response to feedback from users. That said, while you’ll no longer see ads within the main chat interface or the channels, the “Today” section, which populates news stories from MSN, will remain. But you can disable this feed by going to Settings > Appearance > Navigation.

In addition to the news about Skype becoming ad-free, the company announced that the update would bring enhancements to Skype’s AI image creation tools. For instance, users will now be able to access the AI image creator directly through the top bar of the chat window. What’s more, this update will also improve the UI by fixing margin inconsistencies in the image creator and optimizing the menu options.

Another noteworthy change that the latest update will bring is the integration of OneAuth into Skype’s iOS app. This feature already exists for Android users. So, going forward, iOS users, too, will be able to log into Skype automatically if they’re already signed into other Microsoft platforms.

Finally, the update will also fix bugs related to notifications, media sharing over 5G networks, and call answering. In its post, Microsoft noted that the “new features and bug fixes are rolling out gradually over the next couple of days.” If you’d like early access to these features as well, be sure to download the latest Skype Insider build.

