The Skullcandy Crusher Evo plunges 50% in rare deal

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo got a very respectable 7.6-star review from the hard-to-please experts at our sister site, SoundGuys — and that score was based on the $200 retail price. With Amazon giving you the chance to pick up the wireless headphones for just $99.88 today, it’s a deal you won’t want to miss. Skullcandy Crusher Evo for $99.88 ($100 off)

This is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the classy cans and only the second time we’ve ever seen them on offer around the $100 mark. Even better, you can pre-order the new Bone colorway of the Crusher Evo here at the same discount. This model isn’t due to be released until next week.

The Crusher deals don’t stop at the Evo series, either. There’s $90 off the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 right now, which is way cheaper than their previous lowest price. The noise-cancelation-focused headphones are down from $230 to only $139.88 while the deal lasts.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to the Crushers, but the offers may not last long. Check out the deals for yourself via the widgets above.

