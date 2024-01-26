Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Best deal yet on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 at 25% off
If your Friday vibes playlist isn’t hitting quite how you’d like, it might be time for a headphones upgrade. Amazon has just the deal right now, with an all-time low price on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones. They’re down to just $172.99 in this sale.
These wireless headphones only hit the market less than nine months ago and were selling at full retail price last week. This 25% discount drops them below their Black Friday pricing, so we expect the stock is going to be snapped up fast.
The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones offer a unique auditory experience, particularly for those who favor heavy bass. They feature the distinctive Crusher mode, known for its intense low-end emphasis, alongside active noise canceling capabilities. They also boast a comfortable build and a long battery life, making them suitable for extended use. Control-wise, the Crusher ANC 2 provides extensive customization options, allowing users to remap buttons for a personalized experience.
It’s very possible that this deal won’t last the weekend, so check it out while you can via the widget above.