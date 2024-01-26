Best deal yet on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 at 25% off

If your Friday vibes playlist isn’t hitting quite how you’d like, it might be time for a headphones upgrade. Amazon has just the deal right now, with an all-time low price on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones. They’re down to just $172.99 in this sale. Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 for $172.99 ($57 off)

These wireless headphones only hit the market less than nine months ago and were selling at full retail price last week. This 25% discount drops them below their Black Friday pricing, so we expect the stock is going to be snapped up fast.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Look, just because the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 looks like it's for grown ups doesn't mean it still doesn't have a bonkers amount of bass. You can EQ it of course, but it's hard to tame. Otherwise, it's comfortable, if a tad hefty, and the Skullcandy IQ app has a nice interface. Its noise canceling is not the best out there, but it works. See price at Amazon Save $57.00

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones offer a unique auditory experience, particularly for those who favor heavy bass. They feature the distinctive Crusher mode, known for its intense low-end emphasis, alongside active noise canceling capabilities. They also boast a comfortable build and a long battery life, making them suitable for extended use. Control-wise, the Crusher ANC 2 provides extensive customization options, allowing users to remap buttons for a personalized experience.

It’s very possible that this deal won’t last the weekend, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

