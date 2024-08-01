Simple Mobile gives you three times the data for the same low prices

Simple Mobile

There is no better time to switch to Simple Mobile, as the Verizon-powered MVNO is offering some hard-to-beat deals right now. If you thought Simple Mobile was already affordable, it’s taking things to another level by offering three times the data on all its non-unlimited plans, without raising the prices.

Let’s take a look at these Simple Mobile 3X data deals: 15GB for $25/month (instead of 5GB).

30GB for $30/month (instead of 10GB).

45GB for $40/month (instead of 15GB). Of course, these extra gigabytes aren’t available to everyone, and there are some requirements you must meet.

How to qualify for these 3X data plan offers: You must be a new customer.

Requires new activation with external number porting or new number.

It is only available at authorized retail locations, not online. Simple Mobile also mentions this offer is available “for a limited time.” This means you might miss out on triple the gigabytes if you wait too long.

Again, to take advantage of this offer, you’ll have to go to an authorized retail location. Use the button below to find your nearest Simple Mobile store.

Lifeline customers can save an extra $10 As if that wasn’t enough savings, Simple Mobile is also introducing new benefits to Lifeline customers. Among them is an extra $10 discount on any of these plans. You’ll need to qualify to enter this program, though, and it requires an application.

The tricky part is qualifying for Lifeline, but Simple Mobile mentions people getting any of the following assistance programs qualify automatically: Medicaid.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Federal Public Housing Assistance.

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit.

Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations. You can try to apply, even if you don’t receive any assistance from these programs. Regardless, the application is available straight from SimpleMobileLifeline.com. You can also go to your nearest Simple Mobile authorized retailer location and use a physical QR code to apply.

