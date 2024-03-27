Save $40 on the premium SHOKZ OpenRun Pro in time for summer

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The lighter evenings and warmer weather are great news if you prefer pounding the streets over the treadmill, but it means you have to stay alert. Open-ear headphones are the way to do it, and the SHOKZ OpenRun Pro is amongst the most premium models on the market. It’s now at its best price of the year, thanks to a $40 Amazon discount. SHOKZ OpenRun Pro for $139.94 ($40 off)

The Shokz OpenRun Pro is built to prioritize your safety without compromising on your listening experience. Bone-conduction technology lets you maintain environmental awareness by allowing you to hear surrounding sounds while enjoying your tunes.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Shokz OpenRun Pro A hard-to-beat bone conduction headset. The Shokz OpenRun Pro is a premium bone-conduction headset. It sounds great, stays in place firmly, and features Vocal EQ with an IP55 rating. See price at Amazon Save $40.01

The innovative headphones boast an impressive 10-hour battery life, making them suitable for a week’s worth of runs without the need for daily charging. They offer a comfortable fit, even with glasses or hats, and are IP55-rated, resisting dust and sweat effectively. They also include user-friendly controls and a proprietary charging system for convenience. Whether you prefer music or podcasts to motivate your fitness journey, the OpenRun Pro will have you converted to the open-ear movement.

Deals like this on the OpenRun Pro don’t come around too often, so hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

Comments