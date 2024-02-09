Sharp $30 discount on the best open ear headphones you can buy

Lily Katz / Android Authority

We test a lot of gadgets at Android Authority and know a thing or two about what makes a top set of headphones. We believe the SHOKZ OpenRun are the best open-ear headphones you can buy, at least for most people, so we were excited to see there’s a tasty $30 discount on them right now. SHOKZ OpenRun for $99.94 ($30 off)

For context, this is the first time the bone-conduction headphones have been on sale this year and drops them to within $10 of their all-time lowest price. The deal is available on all four colorways of the headphones, giving you the chance to pick the pair that best suits your style.

SHOKZ OpenRun SHOKZ OpenRun One of the best options among bone-conduction headsets. The Shokz OpenRun bone-conduction headphones leave the ears unoccluded and produce a decent sound. They have an IP67 rating and a fast-charging battery. See price at Amazon Save $30.01

The Shokz OpenRun caters to a wide audience with a design that closely mirrors the Aeropex model but introduces enhancements such as fast charging and improved battery life. The safety-oriented design keeps the ears open, preventing ear infections and maintaining awareness of surroundings. With an IP67 rating, the OpenRun headphones are resilient against dust and water, making them a reliable companion for rigorous workouts. A quick charge feature that provides 90 minutes of playback from just a 10-minute charge, alongside a total battery life of up to eight hours, ensures you’re never short on juice. The OpenRun also supports Bluetooth multipoint, allowing connections to two devices simultaneously.

Ready to upgrade your workout gear? Hit the widget above to learn more.

