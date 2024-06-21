Satechi's new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger features a sleek design and 15W output

Satechi

TL;DR Satechi’s latest wireless car charger supports the faster Qi2 standard.

It offers 15W charging support and features integrated magnets for proper alignment to improve charging efficiency.

The Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger costs $59.99 and ships with a USB-C cable and a 25W cigarette lighter adapter.

The Wireless Power Consortium announced the faster Qi2 standard for wireless charging at CES last year with several manufacturers showcasing chargers featuring the new tech. These products are now slowly making their way to the market, even though most Android flagship phones have yet to adopt the standard.

Satechi’s new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is the latest addition to the lineup, featuring a sleek design with a Space Gray finish that won’t look out of place in most cars. The charger offers 15W wireless charging support — twice as fast as the 7.5W charging output offered by standard Qi chargers. Sadly, only MagSafe-compatible iPhones, i.e. iPhone 12 to iPhone 15 series, can make use of the faster wireless charging speeds at the moment.

Satechi

Although the Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger will work with standard Qi devices, charging speeds will be limited and you may need additional hardware, like a magnetic sticker or magnetic phone case, to keep your device securely in place. The wireless charger includes integrated magnets that comply with the updated standard, which ensures proper alignment with the phone’s wireless charging coils to improve power transfer and efficiency.

The Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is available for $59.99 through the company’s website, and it’s a great buy for those who have one of the recent iPhone models. Android OEMs will hopefully adopt the standard soon, so the charger is worth considering if you want to future-proof your purchase. It ships with a one-meter USB-C cable and a 25W cigarette lighter adapter that you can use for wired fast charging in a pinch.

