Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Score $300 off the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro in this record deal
Samsung’s 2023 laptop lineup is as premium as it is pricey, so this latest Amazon offer should be very welcome to bargain hunters. A new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro deal drops the price of the high-end machine to an all-time low of $1,149.99 — $300 off retail.
This offer is on the larger, 16-inch model of the device, with base specs of a 13th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The fact that these are the base model specs reflects the performance level of the latest Galaxy Book.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro boasts a sleek and luxurious design combined with a sturdy build. Its 3K 120Hz display utilizes Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology to deliver bright, rich, and accurate colors, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. This screen also features a 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a decent array of ports, including HDMI 1.4, two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, and a microSD card reader. The performance specs outlined above should speak for themselves, and battery life is respectable.
The Galaxy Book 3 Pro deal may not be available for long. You can learn more via the widget above.