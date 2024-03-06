Deal: The best microSD card for your phone is cheaper than ever

The SanDisk Ultra features on our list of the best microSD cards as the best option for your smartphone. The largest storage variant of the microSD card is an expansive 1.5TB, and that model just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon. While the deal is available, you can pick up the Sandisk Ultra for just $109.99. SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra MicroSD Card for $109.99 ($40 off)

The mobile accessory was launched in the second half of 2023 and had only seen one price drop until last month. This 27% markdown is the best yet, and an affordable alternative to a cloud storage subscription or paying for a high-storage variant of an already expensive Android phone.

SanDisk claims that this is the world’s fastest 1.5TB microSD card. With read speeds of up to 150MBps, facilitated by the optional SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader, it’s hard to argue. The card’s A1-rated performance enhances app loading times, promising a smoother user experience, and the SanDisk Memory Zone app simplifies file management. It’s not the most exciting purchase you’ll make this year, but it might be one of the most useful.

This deal could end at any time, so check it out while it’s live via the widget above.

