This SanDisk 512GB flash drive is a steal at 64% off

A flash drive is an essential addition to any work bag, and SanDisk is one of the best in the business when it comes to these storage devices. The SanDisk 512GB Ultra Luxe dual flash drive is a perfect example, and at just $35.99, it’s currently at its record-low price on Amazon. SanDisk 512GB Ultra Luxe dual flash drive for $35.99 ($64 off)

The device hasn’t been at its $100 retail price for some time, but conversely, it has never dropped below the $40 mark in any of the previous promotions, even during huge sale events such as Prime Day and Black Friday. There are also discounts available on other storage variants of the flash drive, ranging from 32GB to 1TB capacity, but the 512GB model was the one that we feel delivers the best bang for your buck. It’s like having a mini SSD in your pocket.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra Luxe Dual Flash Drive SanDisk 512GB Ultra Luxe Dual Flash Drive The all-metal SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe lets you easily move files between your USB-C smartphone, tablets, and Macs, and USB Type-A computers. Now you can take even more photos and access them across all your devices. See price at Amazon Save $64.00

The SanDisk Ultra flash drive is a 2-in-1 in that it is equally compatible with USB-C and USB-A devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, and more. Crafted with an all-metal design, it boasts high-end USB 3.1 Gen 1 performance, delivering read speeds of up to 150MB/s. The drive’s swivel design protects its connectors, making it durable for on-the-go use. Its keyring hole feature ensures you always have it handy, especially when you need to free up space while out and about. With automatic backup capabilities via the SanDisk Memory Zone app, users can effortlessly safeguard their most cherished memories.

Hit the widget above to check out the SanDisk Ultra flash drive deal for yourself.

