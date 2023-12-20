Samsung now lets you self-repair your Galaxy foldables

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is adding new devices to its self-repair program.

You’ll soon be able to fix your own Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 using repair guides, parts, and tools from iFixit.

Samsung has also added the Galaxy S23 series to the program and is expanding the service to more countries.

Samsung is expanding its self-repair program and adding its latest foldables to the mix. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will soon join the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series as devices users can fix themselves by buying repair parts and tools and accessing repair guides from iFixit.

Samsung is also adding some cheaper A series devices to the self-repair program, including the Galaxy A05s and the Galaxy Tab A9 series.

We checked, and the newly added devices to Samsung’s self-repair program are not yet listed on iFixit’s website. Samsung says they’ll be added throughout December, so you’ll have to wait and see how much it would cost to fix your Galaxy foldables.

Apart from adding more Galaxy devices to the program, Samsung is expanding its self-repair services to even more countries in Europe and South Korea. The program’s coverage will now be available in 30 additional countries in Europe, including Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal.

