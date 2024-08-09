Samsung starts rolling out the August security update to select Galaxy Z Fold models

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 3, 4, and 5 have all started to roll out the August Security update.

So far it seems Samsung is focusing on the US, though it should come to other regions shortly.

The update includes a large number of important fixes, including one marked as critical.

The August security patch has already started arriving on the S24 series, S23 series, and even the Galaxy S20 FE. As first reported by SamMobile, now it’s the Galaxy Z Fold’s turn.

The update looks to have arrived in the US first and is currently rolling out to unlocked Fold 4 and 5 users under the build names F936U1UES6FXGJ and F946U1UES4CXG6, respectively. There are also reports of carrier-locked versions of the Fold 3 receiving the update, bearing the firmware build F926USQS7IXG6. Meanwhile, the Fold 6 is still stuck on either the June or July update for now, depending on your region.

Although security updates aren’t particularly exciting, their importance can’t be understated. This is especially true for the August patch, as it brings quite a few fixes to the Samsung family, including over 35 fixes that are from Google directly, one of which is marked as critical and the rest as moderate. Samsung also has more than a few high-priority fixes, and one critical fix.

The new update patches up the critical security issue CVE-2024-36972, which reportedly could make it possible for attackers to bypass security and gain elevated device privileges. This makes it easy for them to gain access to your information, install malware, and so much more.

For a full rundown of the changes, be sure to check out Samsung’s full changelog. If you have yet to receive the update, be patient as security rollouts can take weeks or more. You can also attempt to check manually for the update, which can sometimes work but isn’t guaranteed. Do do that, just go to Settings > Software Update.

