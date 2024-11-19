The best flip smartphones from Samsung and Motorola are on sale!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you thinking of getting yourself a foldable flip smartphone? The battle for the best one is mainly between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one of these, today is your lucky day, as both are on sale. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $899.99, a $200 discount. You can also save up to $250 on the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, slashing the price to $749.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $899.99 Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for $749.99

The Samsung offer is available from Samsung’s website, and the discount applies to any color version of the 256GB model. If you want the Motorola deal, that one is available from Amazon. Maximum savings only apply to the Spring Green color version. Other hues of the Razr Plus 2024 are $799.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is widely recognized as the best foldable flip phone currently available. At the very least, it's the most popular, although some may argue that other select models only available in specific markets are better. We gave the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 a very positive review, and it's available in nearly every market, so you know you can't go wrong with this one.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is widely recognized as the best foldable flip phone currently available. At the very least, it’s the most popular, although some may argue that other select models only available in specific markets are better. We gave the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 a very positive review, and it’s available in nearly every market, so you know you can’t go wrong with this one.

This is a high-end Samsung device through and through. It has a gorgeous design and solid construction, made of an aluminum frame and glass exterior. The performance will be no issue, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. We also found its camera system to be very good.

Of course, another important factor is the screen, which is gorgeous. The device has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. And if you don’t feel like unfolding the device, you can also use the external 3.4-inch display for accessing widgets and certain apps.

One major advantage the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has over Motorola’s flip phone is the update promise. Samsung is giving you seven years of updates, which is among the best update promises in the industry.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Those looking to save some cash will love the value proposition the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 has to offer. At current prices, Motorola's flip phone is $100-$150 cheaper, and it doesn't sacrifice too much to achieve this lower price point. In fact, some people like this phone more!

Those looking to save some cash will love the value proposition the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 has to offer. At current prices, Motorola’s flip phone is $100-$150 cheaper, and it doesn’t sacrifice too much to achieve this lower price point. In fact, some people like this phone more!

The design is definitely much more unique, offering vibrant color versions and a vegan leather back that looks more unique and feels very comfortable. The external display is much larger at 4.0 inches, and it covers much more of the front’s surface area. Even the main LTPO AMOLED display is larger at 6.9 inches. It also has a Full HD+ resolution, but it actually has an even smoother 165Hz refresh rate, which is outstanding.

You should find no issues with performance, as it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. And while battery life still isn’t great, it is generally slightly better than Samsung’s, according to our comparison tests in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 review. We also love Motorola’s simpler UI, which is much closer to stock Android. The camera system isn’t as good, but it is decent. Are you thinking of getting one of these flip phones? Make sure to act quickly. Both Samsung and Motorola are known for being a bit unstable with deals. They come and go very often, and these lower prices likely won’t last too long.

If you’re not quite convinced by these, you can always take a look at our list of the best foldable phones for other options.

