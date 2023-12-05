Don't miss a record $350 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may no longer be the latest clamshell-style foldable phone, but it still excels as a daily driver. Indeed, the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 5 only made incremental improvements to the winning formula of its predecessor. A new Amazon deal just dropped the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to its lowest price ever, giving you the chance to save 35% on the retail value. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $649.99 ($350 off)

It has almost never been possible to get this Android phone for less than $800 since it launched last fall, so today’s deal is by far the best price we’ve ever tracked on it. The discount is available on three of the four colorways that Amazon stocks: Blue, Bora Purple, and Graphite.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a durable 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and a 6.7-inch internal folding display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, it offers robust performance. The larger 3,700mAh battery of the device supports 25W wired and 10W wireless charging, while the primary 12MP camera, with larger pixels, ensures better low-light performance. The phone’s design features an Armor Aluminum frame and Ultra-Thin Glass, tested for up to 200,000 folds for durability. It’ll still get another three years of Android updates and five years of security patches, so you’re supported for a long time.

