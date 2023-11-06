The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE is under $300 for the first time

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Black Friday used to be a day of sales, then it was a week, and now it’s the whole of November. The deals are coming thick and fast, with the latest gem we’ve spotted being an all-time low price on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The LTE model of the top-tier Samsung smartwatch is available for just $294 on Amazon right now, saving you over $200. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE) for $294 ($206 off)

The top model of the best Wear OS watch doesn’t officially have a successor yet since the Galaxy Watch 6 line got a “Classic” alternative instead. It’s pretty rare to see the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro available for under $400, and it was selling for $430 just yesterday. That makes this unprecedented deal too good to miss.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE) Samsung's first adventure watch is a winner Building on the Galaxy Watch 5's base with a much hardier body, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features multiple health and fitness tracking tools, a bigger battery, and a better navigation system. All these improvements make for a great all-round smartwatch whether you're in the boardroom or out on the trail. See price at Amazon Save $205.99

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts a durable build with a titanium case and sapphire glass that enhances its resilience. Its larger battery is a significant upgrade on its predecessor, promising up to 20 hours of GPS mode operation and rapid charging capabilities — reaching 45% in just 30 minutes. The watch is not only a visual treat with its AMOLED display but also a powerhouse in health and fitness tracking, featuring an upgraded sensor package that includes an ECG, optical heart rate sensor, body composition sensor, and a new body temperature scanner.

Tailored for the adventurous, it offers exclusive tracking features and a D-buckle band that ensures a secure and stylish fit. It has hiking-oriented functionalities like Track Back and turn-by-turn navigation for GPX routes, making it a reliable companion for outdoor enthusiasts. It is equipped with Samsung’s Exynos W920 chipset, complemented by 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

We fear that this huge price drop may not last long, with demand likely to stretch stock levels quickly. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

