Get a free $250 gift card when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Are you thinking of getting Samsunmg’s flagship phone? It’s an excellent phone, and it feels like an even better device if you can take advantage of a good deal on it. Today, we’re seeing an exciting offer, and it’s likely the best we’ve seen in a while. If you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from Amazon right now, you will also get a $250 Amazon gift card for free! Get a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and a $250 Amazon gift card for $1,300

Amazon labels this as a “limited time deal,” and we’re not sure how long the offer will stay active. The offer applies to all available colors, which include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. If you prefer the 512GB version, you’ll also get a free $250 gift card with that one, but the price will obviously increase to $1,420.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra + free $250 gift card Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra + free $250 gift card The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Limited time deal!

There’s no denying the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Android phones in the market. The design and build quality are stunning, and the large 6.8-inch display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X is impressive, featuring a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM will keep everything running smoothly, and the battery life is even better than the previous generation’s. Not to mention the camera system competes only with the best in the industry.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a high-end experience through and through, making no sacrifices. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one, you might as well take advantage of this deal. If you’re buying it, though, act quickly. As we said before, we’re not sure how long the offer will stand, and the $250 gift card will come in handy for other purchases.

Of course, you can also check out our full Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review if you need more information on this awesome phone.

You might like

Comments