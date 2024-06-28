Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Get a free $250 gift card when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Are you thinking of getting Samsunmg’s flagship phone? It’s an excellent phone, and it feels like an even better device if you can take advantage of a good deal on it. Today, we’re seeing an exciting offer, and it’s likely the best we’ve seen in a while. If you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from Amazon right now, you will also get a $250 Amazon gift card for free!
Get a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and a $250 Amazon gift card for $1,300
Amazon labels this as a “limited time deal,” and we’re not sure how long the offer will stay active. The offer applies to all available colors, which include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. If you prefer the 512GB version, you’ll also get a free $250 gift card with that one, but the price will obviously increase to $1,420.
There’s no denying the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Android phones in the market. The design and build quality are stunning, and the large 6.8-inch display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X is impressive, featuring a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM will keep everything running smoothly, and the battery life is even better than the previous generation’s. Not to mention the camera system competes only with the best in the industry.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a high-end experience through and through, making no sacrifices. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one, you might as well take advantage of this deal. If you’re buying it, though, act quickly. As we said before, we’re not sure how long the offer will stand, and the $250 gift card will come in handy for other purchases.
Of course, you can also check out our full Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review if you need more information on this awesome phone.