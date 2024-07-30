The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is $331 off right now!

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still recognized as one of the best smartphones of 2024, despite it being launched at the beginning of the year. The great thing about waiting some months after launch is that deals will inevitably start showing up. Right now, you can save $331 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which brings the price to just $969. Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $969

This deal is available from Amazon, and the discount applies only to one color version: Titanium Gray.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Titanium Gray) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Titanium Gray) The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon Save $330.99

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a high-end 2024 smartphone. Performance is impressive, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. You get a gorgeous 6.8-inch QHD Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. And while the 5,000mAh may seem pretty standard, the processor and software optimizations help it push past a day of usage, easily.

Of course, the camera system on this device is among the best the industry has to offer. You’ll get the whole package in other departments, as well, such as an IP68 rating, fast 45W charging, 15W wireless charging, and even 4.5W reverse wireless charging. We also can’t forget about the S Pen addition, which adds a whole other layer of functionality to the device.

Interested? Go get yours soon. We’ve seen this device go in and out of stock throughout the day, so you might miss out if you wait too long. Also, if you prefer the Titanium Black version, that one is $990, which is also a great deal.

You might like

Comments