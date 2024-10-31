Impressed with Galaxy S24 Ultra's anti-glare glass? Now it's on this new Android flagship

TL;DR The Iqoo 13 has launched in China, and this phone follows in the S24 Ultra’s footsteps by offering an anti-reflective display layer.

This means you should expect significantly reduced glare on the phone’s screen.

Unfortunately, this display feature is restricted to the 1TB model.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has Corning Gorilla Armor glass to protect the screen from scratches and falls. This protective glass also offered impressive anti-glare properties to reduce reflections, and another smartphone has now gained an anti-glare coating.

Performance-focused brand Iqoo has launched the Iqoo 13 in China, and one model features so-called Crystal Optical Glass. The company’s website only notes that this glass is “clear and durable,” but MyDrivers reports that the glass offers an anti-reflective layer to increase light transmittance and reduce light reflections.

That’s good news as we were impressed with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s glare-free screen. So we hope this new flagship phone delivers a similarly great experience. Unfortunately, Crystal Optical Glass and the associated anti-reflective layer are only available on the 16GB/1TB model.

More than just a glare-free screen?

Otherwise, the Iqoo 13 is a performance-focused phone, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6,150mAh battery, 120W wired charging via a bundled charger, and a 6.82-inch 144Hz OLED screen (3,168 x 1,440). Iqoo’s handset also has a triple 50MP rear camera system (including a 2x tele lens), IP68/IP69 ratings, and a customizable RGB light around the camera housing.

Expect to pay a starting price of 3,999 yuan (~$562) for the 12GB/256GB model. Want the 16GB/1TB variant with the anti-reflective display layer? Then you’ll be paying 5,199 yuan (~$730). Iqoo has confirmed that the Iqoo 13 will launch “soon” in India, so we hope the 1TB model is available outside China too.

