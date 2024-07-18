Deals: All Samsung Galaxy S24 variants are still on sale

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but the deals continue, and Samsung is still offering its hottest smartphones at discounted prices. These deals aren’t quite as good as the Prime Day ones, but it’s nice to see you can still save some money if you happened to miss the official July 16-17 offers.

All variants of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series are currently on sale. The base Galaxy S24 can be had for $720, instead of the full $800 price. If you want the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, that one is discounted by $150, bringing the price down to $850. The top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra is $1,030, a $270 discount. Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for $720 Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $850 Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for $1,030

These offers are labeled as “limited time deals,” so we can assume they won’t last too long. It might also be worth noting the offers apply to all color variants. There is only one exception, but it’s a good one. The Titanium Violet version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is actually cheaper at $975!

Who is the Samsung Galaxy S24 for?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Powerful AI smarts and slimmer bezels The Samsung Galaxy S24 series focuses on added AI technology. With a 6.2-inch, 120Hz display, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and up to 2,600 nits peak display brightness, the S24 is promising to be a quality update in the line. The new AI features go deep, improving your experience with the camera, search, and much more. See price at Amazon Save $80.00 Limited time deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is for those who prefer a smaller high-end phone. It has a more normal-sized display, if you can call 6.2 inches normal. It’s a gorgeous screen, too, featuring a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This is also a fantastic phone in other departments. The design is gorgeous, and the construction mainly consists of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and aluminum, offering a premium build. It shares the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors the three models share. You’ll also get 8GB of RAM, an awesome triple-camera system, and battery life can still take you through a full day of usage.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus New hardware, powerful AI tools Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra. See price at Amazon Save $150.99 Limited time deal!

We’ve previously mentioned that we would rather have the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus over the Ultra. There are a few reasons for this. This is mainly because the Plus has most of the pros we find in the Ultra, with a few slight sacrifices and a considerable price cut. Essentially, we think the Galaxy S24 Plus is a better bet than the Ultra if you don’t need an S Pen or the absolute best camera system.

Otherwise, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus still gets the same amazing Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the RAM gets upgraded to 12GB. The display is larger at 6.7 inches, and the resolution is bumped up to 3,120 x 1,440. The battery is also larger than the S24’s, at 4,900mAh compared to 4,000mAh. And the triple camera setup is still outstanding.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon Save $270.00 Limited time deal!

If you want to go all out, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is definitely an amazing device. Aside from getting amazing performance, great design, and a massive 6.8-inch display, it also comes with all the bells and whistles you can expect from an ultra-premium handset.

These features include an S Pen, an improved quad-camera setup that is insanely good, and a larger 5,000mAh battery. Despite all these improvements and raw power, we experienced a battery life that extended up to a day and a half. It is Samsung’s best, and that’s why it costs more. It may be a more enticing deal with this discount, though. Again, these are all “limited time deals,” so they may be going away soon. Make sure to get your phone while these deals are hot!

You might like

Comments