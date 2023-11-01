Catch the first $100 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Forget the bundles, trade-in offers, and carrier deals — Samsung’s latest smartphone just got its first cash discount on Amazon. By clipping the on-page coupon, this Samsung Galaxy S23 FE deal lets you pick up the new Android phone for just $499.99. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $499.99 ($100 off)

It’s a nice surprise. The phone only became available to buy on October 26, so a significant price reduction just a week later wasn’t likely. Our advice would be not to look a gift horse in the mouth and not to delay either, as these on-page coupon deals rarely last for more than a day or two. The coupon is available on the Graphite, Mint, and Purple colorways.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 FE More than just a Fan Edition The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE landed as more than just a slimmed down S23, it's a fourth size phone in the line. With a 6.4-inch display, it's larger than the S23, but smaller than the S23 Plus. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this phone offers few compromises over the S23 for a decent cost savings. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has predictable features, in a good way. It sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This particular deal is on the base 128GB model. The camera array features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The device also introduces “Nightography” for enhanced low-light photography. It reassuringly boasts an IP68 water-resistance rating, and offers 25W wired charging or 15W wireless charging. Running on Android 13, Samsung promises four major OS updates and five years of security patches, making it a future-proof choice.

Check out the Galaxy S23 FE deal for yourself via the widget above.

