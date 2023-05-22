The Samsung Galaxy S23 devices return to all-time low prices

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung Discover week may be over, but most of the phone deals involved enhanced trade-in deals anyway. Those without an old device to switch will prefer straight-up discounts, which Amazon is delivering today. All three Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones are back to their best-ever prices in these deals, with savings of up to $200 on offer.

The biggest price drop is on the priciest and most popular handset. The 256GB model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra usually retails for $1,199.99, but the 17% savings give you the chance to buy it in any of the four colorways for $999.99 ($200 off). The 512GB variant is subject to the same discount at $1,179.99 ($200 off).

Despite all of the fanfare around Google in recent weeks, the Galaxy S23 devices are undoubtedly still some of the best Android phones on the market. Whatever metric you prefer, from performance and design to camera setup and software, these handsets compete at the highest level. We’re not expecting to see any bigger Galaxy S23 deals than this until at least Prime Day, which is usually in July. And even then, there are no guarantees. If you’re in the market for a premium-level flagship, this sale is one you won’t want to miss.

