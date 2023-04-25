Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deal: Save $400 on an unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra
In a sharp price drop, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just equaled its best-ever price on Amazon. If you act fast, you can pick up a brand-new and unlocked model for just $799.99 ($400 off).
You could splash out $1,200 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but how much better is it than its predecessor? Well, we compared the two Galaxy S Ultra phones, and the TL;DR is that the 2023 flagship is an improvement, but only marginally. It’s hard to argue it’s $400 better, so with years of updates and usability ahead, we’d say that this S22 Ultra deal represents fantastic value for money.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was by far the best-selling of the three phones in the S22 range, and with good reason. The top-notch build complements a beautiful screen, fantastic camera array, and silky-smooth software. Not to forget the S Pen functionality, of course. It may not be the latest Galaxy device on the market, but you won’t be disappointed.
Only two colors of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are on offer for this fantastic price, and the deals could end at any time. They’re sold directly from and by Amazon, so you know this isn’t some cowboy seller trying to make a fast buck. Check out the offers for yourself via the widgets below.