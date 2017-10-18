Samsung smartphones have always featured gorgeous displays, and with the introduction of the Infinity Display design language with the Galaxy S8 that has also carried over to the Galaxy Note 8,

Samsung has really allowed these beautiful screens to shine through. As good as these phones look, there is now an element of fragility to them though. All it takes is one bad angle and the cost, if you do end up having to repair something like the glass up front, is unfortunately not very cheap.

Today, we take a look at approximately how much it may cost to fix the display, or even for a full Galaxy Note 8 screen replacement.

Honest answer – it’s going to vary depending on the market, repair shop, and so forth. At least for now, the best place to get a Note 8 screen replacement will be directly from Samsung, but we anticipate more repair shops will eventually offer fixes as well — and therefore the pricing should go down as a result. For now, the average price to fix a Note 8 display seems to be around the $250 – $350 mark.

Screen Assure – Australia

Samsung in Australia is one of the only ones to offer an official estimate for Note 8 screen replacement costs, and unsurprisingly, it is a hefty AUD 260, assuming that there is no additional damage beyond just a cracked screen. Of course, the best way to find out how much repairing your phone will cost you is to contact Samsung service centers to get a quote for your particular situation.

Samsung Australia does have a very useful offer in place though if you are worried that you may ending up damaging your screen called “Screen Assure.” With this offer, if you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 before October 31 and register your device on MySamsung by November 14, you can then enjoy a complimentary Galaxy Note 8 screen replacement within the first 12 months.

All you have to do is open and sign in to the MySamsung app on the phone, tap on the “Rewards” icon in the bottom navigation bar, and select “Register now” on the Screen Assure promo card. Your registration may take up to 48 hours to be validated. Keep in mind though that is a limited time promotional offer, and you are only eligible to avail this promo if you buy the phone by the end of this month. If you have already decided to buy the Galaxy Note 8, now is definitely the best time to do so.

You can find out more about the Screen Assure offer here.

Premier Care – US

While there is no official price listed for a Galaxy Note 8 screen replacement in the US, customers who have unfortunately already had to approach Samsung customer service for a replacement have received quotes of around $300, further adding to the pain of looking at the shattered screen of your brand new phone.

Owners of Samsung flagships, now including the Galaxy Note 8, can subscribe to Premier Care in the US. Unlike some of the other plans on this list that are specifically with regards to Galaxy Note 8 screen replacement and repair, Premier Care is a comprehensive coverage package that includes premium protection, extended warranty for the duration of your enrollment, and in-person and at-home support.

Premier Care is not a promotional offer but is a subscription based service that is priced at $11.99 per month after the first month that is free. Something to remember is that accidental damage coverage can be availed three times a year and involves a $99 deductible each time. Premier Care will mostly be for those who are particularly clumsy and worried about damaging their device, or are looking for an extended warranty and premium support from Samsung.

You can find out more about Premier Care here.

Never Mind offer – India

Samsung is also running a promotional offer for the ongoing festive season in India for a free Galaxy Note 8 screen replacement. All you have to do is purchase a Samsung smartphone before October 21 and you can automatically avail this offer, which involves a payment of just Rs 990 (~$15) at an authorized Samsung service center for a screen replacement. Eligible devices include Samsung’s mid-range devices as well as flagships like the Galaxy Note 8.

This is definitely a fantastic offer for people planning to buy a Galaxy Note 8 over the next three weeks, with a screen replacement that usually costs around Rs 20,000 (~$306) being done for just Rs 990. Of course, you can avail this special discount only once, and the eligibility lasts for 12 months after device purchase. Remember, this offer is applicable only if you buy the phone before or on October 21.

O2 screen replacement offer – UK

In the UK, a Note 8 screen replacement can set you back up to £295. While Samsung themselves don’t have an free screen replacement offers or deals, if you buy the device from the O2 network on a 2 year contract, and subscribe to a plan that features at least 30 GB of data, you are eligible for a free screen replacement, as well as a device upgrade after 12 months. You can find out more here.

So, there you have it for this roundup of some of the best Galaxy -Note 8 screen replacement deals Samsung has available in various markets around the world. Of course, even if a special promotion or offer isn’t found, Samsung offers the Mobile Care extended warranty program in most of their markets and for any of their devices, so if you are worried about damaging your device at some point, signing up for Mobile Care is the way to go.

If you have found any special deals in your home market, do let us know and we will add it to this roundup. Are you surprised by how expensive it is to replace the screen of your Galaxy Note 8 and are this offers worth it to keep your device safe? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!