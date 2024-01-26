Surprise 30% price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 range

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Top-tier deals have been a bit thin on the ground since the holidays, but Samsung just dropped some stunning laptop offers out of nowhere on Amazon. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that it’s payday for many folks. Whatever the reason, record 30% discounts on the flagship Samsung Galaxy Book 3 machines are always welcome.

One of the most affordable high-end laptops on sale is the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 with a 13th-gen Core i5 processor. Originally retailing for $1,000, this promotion reduces the asking price to just $699.99, which is the best we’ve ever tacked on the device.

There are bigger savings to be made if you target the more powerful end of the range, with a huge $650 markdown on the most stacked Galaxy Book 3 Pro. This 16-inch powerhouse offers a 13th-gen Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. The AMOLED 3K display is another standout feature. The laptop is down from $2,050 to $1,399.99 in this sale.

We’ve highlighted two of our favorite deals, but there are a host of others with similarly impressive savings on offer from Amazon. You can check out the full range here.

