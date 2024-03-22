Unprecedented $380 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has come at a good time for laptop buyers, and the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 deal is certainly one of the top picks from the event. There’s $380 off the high-end laptop right now, dropping the price to an all-time low of just $619.99. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 (13th-Gen Core i5, 16GB, 512GB) for $619.99 ($380 off)

The deal is specifically on the model of the 2023 Windows laptop with a 13th-Gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That said, the discounts on the other configurations of the machine are almost as good, so you can find the model that suits your needs and budget. You’ll find all of the options on the Amazon page via the link below.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 (13th-Gen Core i5, 16GB, 512GB) Samsung Galaxy Book 3 (13th-Gen Core i5, 16GB, 512GB) The base model Galaxy Book 3, with 3K 14-inch AMOLED display The entry-level Samsung Galaxy Book 3 packs a 14-inch display that rocks a 3K resolution. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, this is a compelling, compact Windows laptop. See price at Amazon Save $380.00

This is the Business version of the Galaxy Book 3, although the deal puts it within the reach of any professional or student with a reasonable budget. Despite boasting a thin and light design, it packs a battery that can keep you on the go for up to 12 hours. The 15.6-inch anti-glare screen makes it easy to use in a coffee shop or even the garden, and an HD webcam with Dolby Atmos speakers also makes it ideal for video calls. Given the specs outlined above, the performance of the device speaks for itself.

This offer is unlikely to last much beyond the weekend at most, so don’t miss out.

Comments