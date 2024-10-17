Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
These cheap Samsung and Motorola phones are even cheaper right now!
The budget smartphone market is healthier than ever. It’s now pretty easy to find very affordable phones that still perform very well, and our list of the best budget smartphones is full of options. If you want to save even more, though, today, we found a few great deals on already-affordable handsets, taking the prices to whole different levels of affordability.
The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is the most popular of the bunch, and it’s 25% off at just $299.99. If you like the idea of having a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is 38% off at $249.99. Those who want the absolute cheapest can get the Moto G Play 2024 at a mere $109.99, a 27% discount.
All of these offers are available from Amazon. We’re not sure how long these discounts will last, as there’s no sign of them being part of any particular campaigns.
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: For the best budget experience
The Samsung Galaxy A35 is arguably the best option here. For starters, it’s a Samsung phone, which means it gets that excellent design the manufacturer is known for, featuring a Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and glass back. You also get an IP67 rating, which is a bit rare at this price range.
Another factor that makes this phone stand out is its gorgeous 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, which has a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120HZ refresh rate. The Exynos 1380 and 6GB of RAM aren’t too impressive, but the device performs surprisingly well unless you really start pushing it with high-end games. For casual tasks, we came across no hiccups during our Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review.
We found battery life to be quite impressive, averaging at about 1.5 days on a single charge. The camera system is actually pretty solid, as is the update promise, which gets you four years of updates and five years of security patches.
Moto G Stylus 5G 2024: For those who want a built-in stylus
Maybe you want a bit of a different experience, and the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 offers it. It comes with a stylus! In fact, it is the only mainstream smartphone line-up, besides the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra devices, that comes with this feature. This makes it a special phone from the get-go.
Of course, this is a budget phone, so there are some compromises to be made, but it is still a pretty nice phone. In our Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 review, we mentioned the design and textured back are really nice. And while it’s no top performer, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM do pretty well. Battery life is also quite impressive, as we managed to get about two full days on a single charge.
You’ll even get a pretty nice display, measuring in at 6.7 inches, with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Moto G Play 2024: For super savers
Now, if you really want to spend as little as possible, maybe the Moto G Play 2024 is a better bet, as long as you keep your expectations in check. We didn’t give the Moto G Play 2024 a favorable review, but it is an alright phone for very casual users, or maybe to get for a kid as a first smartphone.
It does have some nice elements. Mainly, the camera system is a bit upgraded compared to the predecessor. It also has a sturdy plastic construction, and battery life is pretty amazing. We managed to use it for about two days per full charge! Otherwise, don’t expect too much from this device.
We’re not sure of the nature of these discounts, so you best act quickly if you want to take advantage of these sales. They might go back to their regular prices any time.