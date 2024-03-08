First price drop hits the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G launched in December and immediately took a spot in our list of the best budget camera phones you can buy. It’s remained at retail price until today, with Amazon now offering a 12% cash discount on the model. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G for $264.99 ($35 off)

A 35% markdown may not seem like much to shout about, but on an Android phone that was already good value at $300, the first chance to pick it up at an even better price point may interest bargain hunters.

The Galaxy A25 5G boasts a 50MP main camera with advanced features such as an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, complemented by 8MP and 2MP secondary sensors for versatile photography. Powering the phone is the Exynos 1280 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, again belying its budget status. The 6.5-inch Full HD+ display offers a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals, while the substantial 5,000mAh battery supports extended usage. Additional highlights include a 128GB storage capacity, expandable up to 1TB via microSD, premium audio with stereo speakers, and Super Fast Charging.

