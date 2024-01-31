Make the big game bigger with $200 off the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen

Whether you’re preparing the perfect Superbowl viewing experience or want to enhance your game-binging sessions, the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub makes a fantastic addition to your setup. It’s not cheap at a $800 retail price, but there’s a rare 25% discount on the high-end portable smart projector right now. Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen for $599.99 ($200 off)

The portability of the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen allows it to step up your viewing experience anywhere, anytime. It simplifies things with Easy Set Up, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content without the hassle of intricate settings. Integrating a Gaming Hub, it’s able to directly stream Xbox games, and it can be used indoors and outdoors.

Other Freestyle features include a 360-degree sound system for immersive audio, compatibility with external batteries for portability, and the ability to project images from 30 to 100 inches. You automatically get the best experience at any size as the device naturally adjusts focus, keystone, and leveling. It supports Full HD resolution and offers hands-free control through multiple voice assistants.

We don’t know how long this superb deal will last, so check it out for yourself while it’s live via the widget above.

