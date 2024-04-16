Deal: Score 50% off this 60,000mAh power bank

If you’re heading out on the road or to a festival this summer, you’ll quickly find out that a fancy 5,000mAh power bank won’t last you too long. The ROMOSS 60,000mAh power bank is a different prospect altogether, and it’s down to just $44.99 today when you clip an on-page Amazon coupon. ROMOSS 60,000mAh Fast Charging PD 3.0 Power Bank for $44.99 ($45 off)

You might not be familiar with ROMOSS as a brand, but you only need to know two things: the vital specs and the user experience. The latter is attested to by a 4.4-star Amazon review from almost 2,000 reviews — more than ample to know you’re actually getting the specs on offer.

And a 60,000mAh capacity is monstrous. It’s enough to easily charge any flagship smartphone ten times over. You could be away from a power outlet for a week without running out of juice.

The rest of the features don’t disappoint. The power bank supports 18W PD and QC outputs and is compatible with all major fast charging protocols, making it ideal for quickly powering up Apple and Android devices. The charging options include two USB ports, a USB-C port, and a USB fast charging port, along with three input options: micro-USB, Lightning, and USB-C. The clear LED display lets you monitor power levels, and an intelligent safety protection system safeguards against issues like overheating and overcharging.

The on-page coupons come and go without warning, so don’t sleep on the offer if you’re interested. Hit the widget above to check it out.

Comments