ROG Phone 9 Pro leak gives us our best look yet at the premium gaming phone

91mobiles

TL;DR A leak has provided details and renders related to the ROG Phone 9 Pro.

The Pro appears to have the same design as the vanilla model.

It’s said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Earlier this week, ASUS officially announced that the ROG Phone 9 would launch on November 19. However, it neglected to share details on its more premium sibling, the ROG Phone 9 Pro. But thanks to a new leak, we now know what to expect.

According to a leak from 91mobiles, the ROG Phone 9 Pro will look similar to the vanilla model. That means we’re getting the same textured back panel, camera bump, center-aligned punch hole selfie camera, and more.

The renders that were shared show the phone attached to the AeroActive Cooler X, but it’s unclear if this is the same accessory as the one for the base model or if this is an upgraded version. There’s also an image of the phone in a protective case. The images only show the device in the Phantom Black color option, but a White color option is also expected.

Moving on to the leaked specs, it seems we can expect the camera setup to include a 50MP Sony Lytia 700 primary camera. The main camera is said to be joined by a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3X optical zoom. As for the selfie shooter, it appears we’re getting 32MP.

Meanwhile, the display is a 6.78-inch Samsung Flexible AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. That display is said to have a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Other important details include a 5,800mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Out of the box, it will run on Android 15 and come with a clear case, Aero case, and a AeroActive Cooler X Pro.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments