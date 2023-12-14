ASUS ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals full specs and more

Windows Report

TL;DR A leak has delivered renders, specs, and accessories for the ASUS ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro.

The phone’s design appears to be a little more subdued than previous iterations.

ASUS may have downgraded the battery.

Recently, there have been numerous leaks, as well as confirmations from ASUS about the upcoming ROG Phone 8. While we still don’t have a complete picture of the gaming-focused handset, we’re much closer to knowing everything we need to know thanks to a new leak that arrived today.

The folks over at Windows Report have gotten their hands on renders, specs, and accessories for ASUS’s next addition to the ROG Phone line. Starting off, the report claims ASUS may replace the Ultimate model with a Pro model. Based on the renders, there won’t be much of a difference in terms of design between the base and Pro models. The biggest difference appears to be how low the line that divides the two-tone colors on the back is.

Windows Report

ASUS has stayed pretty consistent with the design of its gamer phones for years, but this time it might deviate a bit to make the look a little more palatable for the average user. It appears both versions of the phone are slightly more subdued, despite keeping the RGB logo. Most notably, the Pro model seems to have dropped the Ultimate’s back display. The camera bump may have also been redesigned, going from a rectangular-like shape to something more square-ish.

Finally, it appears the vanilla and Pro models may come in two colors. The base model seems to come in either gray or black, while the Pro model seems to offer dark gray or black.

ROG Phone 8 specs The outlet’s leaked spreadsheet appears to further support that both phones will carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU. The two models may also share a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a 5-magnet speaker system, Wi-Fi 6/6E support, and a 5,500mAh battery. Interestingly, the battery would be a downgrade from the Phone 7, which carried a 6,000mAh battery.

Where the models may differ is in the memory, storage, and camera categories. The base model is said to have 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, while the Pro offers either 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For the cameras, the Pro could come with a Sony IMX890 50 MP main sensor (the same lens that appears in the Nothing Phone 2), 13 MP ultrawide, 32MP lens with 3X optical zoom, and 32MP front camera. There’s no information on the base model’s camera setup, but the renders show a different lens is being used for the third camera.

Accessories

Although the phone is more toned down than previous iterations, it appears ASUS is still giving the Phone 8 various accessories. There looks to be two different cases — clear and solid black — with the black case lending space for the AeroActive Cooler X accessory. It also appears that the cooling accessory can double as a phone stand.

ASUS revealed on social media that it will announce the ROG Phone 8 at CES 2024. The company also announced on its Weibo account, the device will launch in China on January 16. At the moment, there’s no word on how much the ROG Phone 8 or 8 Pro will cost.

